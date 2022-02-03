Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.38. 55,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 70,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.