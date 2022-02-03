Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.38. 55,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 70,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.
About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.