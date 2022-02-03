Orient Walt Achieves Market Cap of $504,075.51 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $504,075.51 and approximately $27,133.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.87 or 0.07343159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.05 or 0.99891925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054584 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

