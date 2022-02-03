Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $259.16 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $259.16 million and $362,502.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,110,005 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

