Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $88,125.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00093632 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

