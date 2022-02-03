Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNNGY opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

