Oscar Health (OSCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.