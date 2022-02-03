Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

