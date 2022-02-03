Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $54,692.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Oxen has a market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $54,692.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,629.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.04 or 0.07125431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00295691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.48 or 0.00749332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00072412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00388590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,974,903 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

