Oxygen (OXY) Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $967,359.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

