Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,530 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.42% of Pacira BioSciences worth $110,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the period.

PCRX opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,201 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

