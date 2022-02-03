PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.76

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 39944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.
The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
