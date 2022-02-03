PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.76

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 39944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

