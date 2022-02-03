PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $34.82 million and approximately $752,868.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.56 or 0.07347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,582.98 or 1.00025998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054522 BTC.

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

