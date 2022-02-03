Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $465,300.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 46,556,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,090,895. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.