Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.25

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 399528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCRFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

