Pancake Bunny Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $200,677.95 and $467,988.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00112618 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

