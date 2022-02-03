Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 141,591 shares trading hands.

PANL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.