Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Hits $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

