Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $770,192.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 351,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

