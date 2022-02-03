Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Parex Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

