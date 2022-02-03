Parex Resources’ (PXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.17.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.94. 239,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.41.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 in the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

