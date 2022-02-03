Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.30% of Park Aerospace worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

