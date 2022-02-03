ParkinGo Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,980.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.80 or 0.99844899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00025808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00457964 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.