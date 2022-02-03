PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $49.51 million and approximately $989,982.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00361685 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006623 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.01213209 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003101 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

