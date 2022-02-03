Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.