Patrick John Finn Sells 659 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $18,144.15.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

