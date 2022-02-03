Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 171,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 126,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

