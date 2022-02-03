Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

