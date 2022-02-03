Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,642% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,039 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

PTEN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 129,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

