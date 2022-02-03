PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

