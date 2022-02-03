PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $166.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

