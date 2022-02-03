PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PBF opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

