PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 19,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,395. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

