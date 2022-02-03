Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 104,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,544,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.