Peanut (NUX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $400,544.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

