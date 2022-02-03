Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Achieves Market Cap of $42,114.56

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peet DeFi (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

