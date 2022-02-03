Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,713. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.26). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

