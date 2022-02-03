Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.
NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,713. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
