Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.67

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.67 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 37.30 ($0.50). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 37.30 ($0.50), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.67. The company has a market cap of £13.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

