Peony Market Cap Reaches $22.75 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $145,475.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 113,754,690 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

