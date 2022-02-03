People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

