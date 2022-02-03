People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 381,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,311,458 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $19.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

