PEPS Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $17,811.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00137396 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

