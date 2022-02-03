PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

