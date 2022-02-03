Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

