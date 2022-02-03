PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

NYSE:PKI opened at $185.12 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

