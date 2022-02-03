Perry A. Sook Sells 15,247 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $169.86. 368,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

