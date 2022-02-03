Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.84

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.84 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.93). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.85), with a volume of 16,692 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £112.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

