Peter Ordentlich Sells 1,412 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $23,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 451,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,407. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $751.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

