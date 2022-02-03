Peter Ordentlich Sells 1,412 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $23,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 451,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,407. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $751.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
