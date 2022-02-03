Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.06). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,697,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £36.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

