Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 317,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,098,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

