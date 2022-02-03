PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.